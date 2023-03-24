Gonzaga basketball star Drew Timme is an extremely grateful man Thursday night. Not only did the college basketball great nearly see his hopes for a National Championship evaporate, but he was also one 3-pointer away from being a scapegoat for the rest of time.

Fans were treated to another instant NCAA Tournament classic between Gonzaga and UCLA in the Sweet Sixteen. Timme got off to a hot start early, but the Bruins held a double digit lead coming out of half time. The momentum swung firmly in the Bulldogs favor until a thunderous comeback in the final moments had fans ready to recite the Washington-based program’s unfortunate mantra: Always a bridesmaid never a bride.

Timme, Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer, went to the free throw line with his team up two with 25 seconds left on the clock. He missed both. UCLA freshman Amari Bailey made him pay for it with a 3-point dagger. Or so he thought. His teammate Julian Strawther spared him an agonizing end to his college career with what was ultimately the game-winning jumper from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs hung on 79-76.

Timme could not contain his excitement and relief in a semi-NSFW expression of emotion postgame.

“He saved my a**s,” Timme said. “I am the number one Julian Strawther fan in the planet. No one’s a bigger fan than me, man.”

Timme’s words are true, but so too is the indelible impact he has left on this historic basketball program. Besides, it is safe to say that Gonzaga would not have even taken control of the game if not for his 36 points and 13 rebounds. Suddenly, the big man’s quest for a title is among the most compelling stories in the NCAA Tournament.

Regardless of what happens, Timme’s Bulldogs legacy should be cemented. For now, the only thing he should be worried about is where to take Strawther out to dinner.