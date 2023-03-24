A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Drew Timme and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are still dancing in the 2023 NCAA tournament, and junior forward Julian Strawther made sure of that with a booming 3-pointer to give Mark Few’s team the 79-76 win over the UCLA Bruins in the Sweet 16 round Thursday night — and the ticket to the Elite Eight portion of March Madness

STRAWTHER FROM WAY DEEP GONZAGA HAS THE LEAD 😱#MarchMadness @ZagMBB pic.twitter.com/jBYf4gpn4q — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2023

Prior to that shot by Strawther, UCLA’s Amari Bailey buried what then looked like the game’s dagger with a 3-pointer of his own to give the Bruins a one-point lead, 76-75. That shot also came after Gonzaga star Drew Timme missed two high-pressure free-throw attempts.

But Gonzaga and Strawther had other plans. Coming off a timeout, the Bulldogs executed a well-drawn play that reminded many college basketball fans of Kris Jenkin’s game-winning shot for the Villanova Wildcats in the finals of the 2016 NCAA tournament.

What Strawther just made is perhaps the biggest shot ever in the history of Gonzaga basketball. It’s up for debate as it was not that long ago when Jalen Suggs also sent the Bruins home on a buzzer-beating 3-point Hail Mary in the Final Four round of the 2021 NCAA tournament, but what’s undeniable is that the Bulldogs are still alive and in contention for that elusive college basketball crown.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Drew Timme paced the Bulldogs in the UCLA game with a monster performance, scoring 36 points on 16-for-24 shooting from the field to go with 13 rebounds and four assists. Strawther, on the other hand, had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Gonzaga next faces the UConn Huskies on Saturday.