Julian Strawther hit the game winning shot to send the Gonzaga Bulldogs to the Elite 8 on Thursday night, and the Las Vegas native was fired up about it after the game.

“This is my city,” he screamed to the crowd in the postgame celebration, according to ESPN.

The junior guard hit a deep 3-pointer and converted a free throw in the final seconds of the game to give No. 3 Gonzaga a hard-fought 79-76 win over rival No. 2 UCLA Bruins on Thursday night.

“It was a clean look,” Strawther said after the game. “I got the ball and it was in my range so I shot it.

“All the story behind it…Just being home. Down at halftime. Come back. Take a big lead. Give it right back up. Come right back down and make a shot like that? It really felt like a movie.”

It was a thrilling back-and-forth affair between the two powerhouse programs, but it’s the Bulldogs who will advance to the West Region final to take on No. 4 UConn this weekend.

Gonzaga comeback

Gonzaga trailed 46-33 at halftime, but went on an incredible run in the second half to open up a 10-point lead with just 2:30 to play. After the Bruins fought back and made it 76-75 with just 12 seconds left, Julian Strawther took over.

“A movie? Who would have believed this script?” wrote ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez on Friday morning. “Especially on the 17-year anniversary to the day of the infamous Adam Morrison-inconsolable-on-the-court Sweet 16 game in Oakland, California, where the Bruins scored the final 11 points to break Gonzaga’s hearts. And yeah, Morrison was in Las Vegas on Thursday, calling the game on the radio.”

High praise from Drew Timme

Gonzaga senior forward Drew Timme was lights out for the Bulldogs on Thursday, scoring 36 points and adding 13 rebounds in the win. But he saved all the praise for his young teammate.

“I mean, I can’t even describe what he did,” said Timme. “I’m not speechless too much, and I’m pretty speechless after that. But I am the No. 1 Julian Strawther fan forever now.”

Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther played for Southern Nevada’s Liberty High School, and after a remarkable double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in front of his home city crowd, he believes the team can go all the way this year.

“Literally, when you’re a kid, you dream of making a shot like that. Especially in March Madness. And the cherry on top is being home in Vegas. Words can’t describe how I’m feeling right now. It felt like a movie, you know?”