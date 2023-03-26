Forward Dylan Disu, Texas Basketball’s fifth-leading scorer and their breakout March Madness star, will miss their Elite Eight tilt against the Miami Hurricanes because of a foot injury. One of the key players for Texas basketball throughout the year, Disu played just two minutes against Xavier in the Sweet 16 after he suffered a bone bruise in his left foot in the first half.

Before his injury, Disu was arguably the Longhorns’ best player, emerging as a force in the frontcourt to complement their starry backcourt. In the first two games of the NCAA Tournament, Disu averaged 23.5 points and 10 rebounds. Against Penn State in the second round, Disu carried the Longhorns to a 71-66 win, chipping in 28 points and 10 rebounds in a dominating performance and earning the attention of the basketball world in the process.

“See y’all in the 16,” former Texas star Kevin Durant tweeted after the game. “Gameball goes to Dylan Disu, looked like a young Lamarcus Aldridge out there.”

Although Disu was overshadowed by Texas basketball’s star backcourt trio of Marcus Carr, Tyrese Hunter and Sir’Jabari Rice, he was still a dangerous weapon for the Longhorns, scoring 8.8 rebounds and 4.4 rebounds in just 19 minutes per game. In fact, Disu was one of Texas’ most productive players on a minute by minute basis, ranking second on the team in points per 40 minutes and leading them in rebounds and blocks.

A former transfer from Vanderbilt, Disu averaged 15 points per game in 2020-2021 in his last season with the Commodores, but has struggled with injuries during his two years in Texas and has been unable to find a rhythm, until this recent March Madness hot streak.

While Disu nurses his injury, the Longhorns will lean more heavily on backup forwards Christian Bishop and Brock Cunningham against Miami in the Elite Eight.