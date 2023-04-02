David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The LSU Tigers are national champions. With a wire to wire March Madness victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, they claimed the first national title in school history on either the men or women’s basketball side of things. LSU head coach Kim Mulkey became the first coach in NCAA women’s basketball to win championships with two different schools. A key piece to their title run was senior forward LaDazhia Williams. Williams had a strong tournament showing and immediately after the game she reacted to finishing her college career a champion.

No better way to finish your senior year than on top 🔥 @LDazhia#NationalChampionship x @LSUwbkb pic.twitter.com/LPCCtWDybe — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) April 2, 2023

“This is what we worked hard for, this is what we pushed through adversity for, it was definitely earned,” Williams said. “It just feels great, we worked on our team chemistry since we got on campus. We all love each other and we all push hard for each other so it’s great.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LaDazhia Williams is a newcomer on campus. This is her first season with the LSU Tigers after transferring from Missouri in the offseason. Williams played two seasons at Missouri. She began her college career at South Carolina where she played her freshman and sophomore years.

This season, Williams averaged 9.6 points per game, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 55.4 percent shooting from the field and 49.2 percent shooting from the free throw line. Williams has seen her potential WNBA future rise with standout performances in March Madness. Coming into the Final Four, Williams was averaging 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. In the championship game against Iowa she finished with 20 points and five rebounds.