With the Houston Cougars set to take on the Auburn Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the injury update that star guard Marcus Sasser received won’t inspire confidence about their ability to keep dancing during March Madness.

As he continues to deal with a nagging groin injury, Sasser is listed as questionable and is a game-time decision, per Fox 26s’ Marc Berman.

Due to the nature of groin injuries, Sasser fighting through the pain and discomfort could lead to a more serious injury. However, Sasser drives the Cougars offense, averaging a team-high 16.7 points per game this season and 17.2 points per game over the past two seasons.

That was evident even on Thursday Sasser was pulled from the first half of Houston’s game against the Northern Kentucky Norse on Thursday night and the Cougars had difficulty gaining separation from the Norse in the second half. With Houston set to face a much tougher opponent in Auburn, expect Sasser to receive around-the-clock treatment as the Cougars try to keep their championship hopes alive.

Nonetheless, a confident Sasser told reporters that there is “definitely” a chance that he suits up against the Tigers on Saturday, per ESPN’s Alex Scarborough. Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson would tell reporters that he trusts Sasser to make decisions about his own health, as he did on Thursday.

Sasser isn’t the only player that may be hobbled if he does suit up on Saturday, as junior guard Jamal Shead hyperextended his knee in the matchup against the Norse. Shead is averaging 10.4 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game this season.