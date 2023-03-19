A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have done it. ArKansas Basketball took down a No. 1 seed Saturday night in the second round of the 2023 NCAA tournament with a thrilling 72-71 win over Jalen Wilson and the Kansas Jayhawks.

Razorbacks nation is definitely all pumped up after that win by their team, including,m of course, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis, who used to don Arkansas basketball threads.

“Let’s Goooooooo!!! #WPS,” Portis tweeted right after Arkansas basketball secured the win — and the ticket to the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2023 edition of March Madness. “Man that was a good comeback win!! Happy to be a hog!! The Muss Bus is rollin!! #WPS,” Portis would later tweet as well.

Arkansas basketball had to battle back from a 12-point deficit in order to eliminate Kansas. The Razorbacks relied on the pair of Davonte Davis and Ricky Council IV to lead them, with the former pouring in a game-high 25 points while the latter chipped in 21 more. Jordan Walsh also stepped up big time, as he came off the bench and fired 10 points.

The Razorbacks have been one of the many surprises so far in the NCAA tournament, but it’s a team that is hardly short of great talent, which is also why there weren’t a few prior to the second round who believed that Arkansas basketball had what it takes to knock out the Jayhawks.

Coming up next for the Razorbacks will be a showdown in the Sweet Sixteen round against the winner of the second-round matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Saint Mary’s Gaels.