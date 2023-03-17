Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) face the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Action tips off at 5:15 p.m. ET. Below we continue our March Madness odds series with an Arkansas-Kansas prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Arkansas took care of No. 9 seed Illinois in the first round, 73-63. For the season, the Razorbacks covered 52% of their games while 58% went under the projected point total. Kansas handled No. 16 seed Howard in the first round, 96-68. For the season, the Jayhawks covered 49% of their gamers while 51% went under.

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread

Arkansas is a well-balanced team who primarily relies on its stingy defense to win games. The Razorbacks rank 13th in adjusted defensive efficiency as they allow just 67.3 PPG. They are particulate sound at defending the outside shot considering Arkansas concedes just 5.1 threes per game – the fifth-lowest in the country. Even when they give up three-point attempts the Razorbacks do an excellent job closing out and making the shots difficult as they allow opponents to shoot just 30.4% from beyond the arc. Offensively, Arkansas is solid with the 55th-ranked offensive efficiency. They don’t shoot a ton of threes but are highly efficient overall with the 27th-highest field goal percentage in the country. Additionally, the Razorbacks attack the rim and get to the free-throw line at a high rate thanks to their 22.3 free-throw attempts per game.

Arkansas is led by a pair of talented guards. Junior Ricky Council IV leads the team in scoring with 16 PPG. He isn’t much of a three-point shooter but does a good job getting to the line with 4.6 made free throws per game. Additionally, the Wichita State transfer had one of his best all-around games of the season in their earlier win over Illinois as he scored 18 points and pulled down a season-high 10 rebounds.

While Ricky Council is the more productive of the duo, freshman Nick Smith Jr. possesses as much potential as anyone in the tournament. The 6’5″ guard averages 13.5 PPG while serving as a solid outside shooter with 1.5 threes per game. Although Smith struggled with just six points on 2/10 shooting in their first-round win over Illinois, Smith is Uber-talented and notably had 20-point outings in three of his last regular season games.

The X-factor for the Razorbacks is fellow freshman phenom, Anthony Black. The 6’7″ wing does it all for Arkansas as he averages 12.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 4.1 APG. Consequently, his ability to contribute without directly scoring himself gives Arkansas a huge advantage against such a well-balanced Kansas team.

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread

The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks come into the second round with arguably the most well-rounded roster in the country. Kansas features an elite defense that ranks seventh in defensive efficiency. The Jayhawks allow 67.9 PPG but do rank in the top 50 in nearly every shooting efficiency metric. Kansas is at its best when they’re out in passing lanes and forcing turnovers as their 11% steal rate ranks 15th nationally. Offensively, Kansas is incredibly strong with the 25th-ranked offensive efficiency. They do a great job of jumping out to early leads considering they average the 30th-most first-half points. Additionally, Kansas is a highly efficient offensive unit thanks to their 38th-ranked team field goal percentage.

The Jayhawks are led by All-American candidate Jalen Wilson. The 6’8″ junior averages 20.1 PPG and 8.4 RPG. Wilson has taken a massive leap this season and is playing some of his best basketball of the season right now. With six consecutive 20-point games, Wilson is a force to be reckoned with and should give the Razorbacks a ton of problems on the offensive end.

The X-factor for the Jayhawks is freshman phenom, Gradey Dick. A 6’8″ guard, Dick ranks second on the team with 14.3 PPG. Additionally, he is one of the best shooters in the country thanks to averaging 2.3 threes per game at a 40% clip.

Final Arkansas-Kansas Prediction & Pick

Kansas survived an early scare from the 16-seeded Howard Bison in the first round but did look vulnerable early. Meanwhile, Arkansas got up big early but did allow Illinois to come back towards the end and make the final score respectable. Nevertheless, I still like the Jayhawks to get the job done considering the overall balance of their roster.

Final Arkansas-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas Jayhawks -3.5 (-110)