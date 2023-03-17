Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

March Madness is here and it’s been a fun start to the NCAA Tournament. On Friday, the second full day of action began with the 10-seed USC Trojans facing off against the 7-seed Michigan State Spartans. The Spartans cruised to a double-digit victory in another win for legendary head coach Tom Izzo.

However, Izzo went viral once again for going off after a questionable call by the officials.

Tom Izzo was NOT happy after this call pic.twitter.com/1xS6u42NeB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2023

Tom Izzo doing Tom Izzo things in March, and he had every right to be a bit upset about this offensive foul call. He was right behind the official, threw his arms in the air in frustration, and then went to the other official and pleaded his case.

With the game tied at halftime, Michigan State came out and outscored USC 38-28 in the final 20 minutes to get a 72-62 win and move on to the Round of 32.

Nonetheless, Tom Izzo was furious with the foul called here, and there were some other instances as well, including him snapping a whiteboard in half.

Keeping Tom Izzo's whiteboard in our thoughts today (Via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/BPexjcL1ja — Stadium (@Stadium) March 17, 2023

He’s been doing this for a long time, and his track record is up there with the best in the game. Despite the questionable call, Michigan State is moving on and they will face the winner of Marquette and Vermont, with the game being on Sunday for a trip to the Sweet 16.