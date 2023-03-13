Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Tom Izzo and Michigan State earned the No. 7 in the East Region for the upcoming 2023 NCAA Tournament. Alongside giving the Spartans another opportunity to chase a title, Michigan State’s tournament berth meant Izzo set a new NCAA Tournament record.

Izzo led the Spartans to their 25th straight NCAA Tournament appearance, the most among D1 head coaches. Izzo surpassed former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Tom Izzo became Michigan State’s head coach prior to the 1995-96 season. By the 1997-98 season, Izzo had led the Spartans to the NCAA Tournament. Since then, Michigan State has been to eight Final Fours under Izzo. They won the entire tournament in 2000.

Michigan State has become synonymous with the NCAA Tournament. Ever year the Spartans have found a way to make it in. This year is no different. Their 25-year run in the tournament is a credit to the program Izzo and company have been able to build.

The Spartans will look to build upon that success in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They enter the postseason with a 19-12 overall record. Michigan State went an impressive 12-2 at home this season. However, now on the road, they’ll be tasked with taking on USC in the first-round. If they advance, they’ll take on the winner of Vermont vs. Marquette.

Michigan State’s road might be tumultuous. But they have a secret weapon in the form of Izzo. He has now set his name in the NCAA Tournament record books. The Spartans hope that Izzo’s tournament magic sparks one more time, leading the Spartans on a deep run.