There remains much uncertainty surrounding the statuses of UCLA Bruins starters Adem Bona and David Singleton for Thursday’s Sweet 16 showdown against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Bona is seemingly still not 100 percent, saying that he is going to check how he feels on game day, per Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times. It’s virtually the same case for Singleton.

“I’m just keep doing the treatment and whatever I need to do and hopefully I’ll be ready for Thursday,” the UCLA combo guard said, per Bolch.

Bona did not play in the first round versus the No .15 UNC Asheville Bulldogs due to a shoulder issue, though, the Bruins did not really miss him as they were able to score an 86-53 victory. Bona played in the second round against the Northwestern Wildcats, scoring six points with two blocks in 20 minutes of action to help UCLA emerge with a 68-63 win. Singleton injured his ankle late in that contest but has not been ruled out for the Gonzaga game, with the Bruins still hoping that he will ultimately give it a go in an all-important contest. Singleton scored five points with six rebounds in 28 minutes in the Northwestern game.

Although they are not offensive juggernauts, Bona and Singleton play significant roles on defense for UCLA. The Bruins enter the date with Gonzaga ranked second in the nation with just 87.8 points allowed per 100 possessions adjusted, per KenPom. They are also 20th with opponents posting just 46.5 effective field goal percentage.

Thursday carries a bit more significance for UCLA and Gonzaga as it marks the 17th year anniversary of that memorable Bruins win over Adam Morrison and the Bulldogs in the Sweet 16 round.

UCLA’s plan if Bona and Singleton miss the game vs. Gonzaga

In the event that Bona will not get the green light to play, the Bruins will have a bigger defensive challenge in front of them, particularly when it comes to slowing down Bulldogs star big man Drew Timme. In the first round, UCLA inserted Kenneth Nwuba into the first-five unit, and he finished with 10 points, four rebounds, an assist, and a block in 25 minutes, albeit against a lowly opponent. That could be the plan again for UCLA in case Bona sits out. Meanwhile, first-year Dylan Andrews could get a spot start against the Bulldogs if Singleton misses the contest.