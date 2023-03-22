A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The UCLA Bruins are in the middle of their preparation for a Sweet Sixteen showdown on Thursday against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Among the chief talking points about that looming contest are the statuses of UCLA starters David Singleton and Adem Bona.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin told reporters on Tuesday that “Everybody is day to day, including me,” per Tarek Fattal of The Orange County Register. However, both Adem Bona and David Singleton were not seen having any significant trouble moving, at least when they were seen going into UCLA’s team bus headed to LAX airport.

“Two UCLA players in particular were being watched with a closer eye: David Singleton and Adem Bona. Singleton, who sprained his right ankle in the final minute of Saturday’s 68-63 second-round win over Northwestern, didn’t seem to have any hindered motion in his stride to the bus. Bona, who’s been dealing with a sore shoulder, didn’t appear to have any support sling of any kind,” Fattal reported.

In UCLA’s 68-63 win in the second round over the Northwestern Wildcats, Singleton and Bona combined for 11 points and seven rebounds. Despite their minimal contributions offensively, the Singleton and Bona play significant roles for the Bruins, who have the fifth-best scoring defense in the nation heading into the Sweet 16 round. The Bruins are allowing just 60.2 points per game, with opponents posting just a 46.5 effective field goal percentage.

If either (or both) Bona or Singleton ultimately misses the game against Gonzaga, the Bruins will put heavier loads on the shoulders of the likes of Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell, and Amari Bailey. Jaquez led the Bruins in the Northwestern game with 24 points, while Campbell and Bailey had 12 and 14 points, respectively.

How UCLA got into the Sweet 16

The Bruins finished the regular season with a 27-4 overall record and an 18-2 slate in Pac-12 play. Considered preseason as among the top contenders for the national title, UCLA won the regular season in its conference before coming up just a shot short of winning the Pac-12 tournament, as they lost in the finals to the Arizona Wildcats. In the first round of the NCAA tournament, UCLA took down the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, 86-53, before getting the jobe done versus Northwestern.