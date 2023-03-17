UConn Basketball head coach Dan Hurley is known for his fiery temper, but his past indiscretions were unlikely to come back into focus in the team’s opening NCAA Tournament game against Iona on Friday.

The referee, Jeffrey Anderson, was called a “f**king clown” by Hurley last December during a game against Villanova, according to Stadium basketball insider Jeff Goodman. He has officiated UConn games since, but obviously the timing of this arrangement will infuriate Huskies fans and bettors.

Hurley’s NSFW tirade happened after a foul call on star Adama Sanogo, but was said after Anderson had already walked away. It was caught on camera, though, per Twitter user Ryan Patrick Woerner, Esq. Hurley vs. Rick Pitino in March Madness. The tension was already palpable. Now, it could be at an absolute boiling point.

Danny Hurley with an all-time scrub on Ref Jeff Anderson after questionable Sanogo foul call. “F$?k him…(looks across court at Anderson) WHAT DO YOU WANT? Your a fu$%ing clown!”#UConn by 40 pic.twitter.com/ICD7BVBjKo — Ryan Patrick Woerner, Esq. (@CoachRPDubs) December 29, 2022

UConn has thrived off the energy of their coach and has enjoyed on of their best seasons in years. In a field that feels extra wide open, the program who has a reputation for surprise deep runs seems ready to do some damage. The Iona Gaels will not roll over, though.

Pitino is likely headed to join Hurley in the Big East as new head coach of St. John’s, but before he does he will have a chance to leave an indelible mark in Iona history. He obviously has experience on his side, but now he might also have the cooler head. Hurley will need to keep his emotions in check while dealing with Anderson.

However, any controversial call against the Huskies is likely to result in a flood of phone calls and emails for NCAA Headquarters. No one will be prepared for that madness, rest assured.