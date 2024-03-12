The calendar has flipped to March, and that means it is time for March Madness. Selection Sunday is on March 17 when all of the 68 NCAA Tournament teams will be revealed. However, this year's tournament will be missing one cornerstone, Greg Gumbel. It was reported that Gumbel will not be covering this year's Big Dance due to family health issues, per Richard Deitsch of The Athletic.
‘CBS/WBD's NCAA men's basketball tournament broadcast assignments usually get announced this week but one small piece of news: Greg Gumbel won't be working the tournament this year as he deals with family health issues. Look for Ernie Johnson to pick up more studio time.'
Gumbel's voice is one of the staples of March Madness as he has been covering the NCAA Tournament for what feels like forever. Gumbel has been covering college basketball since 1989. Another change on the way is Ian Eagle taking over for Jim Nantz, so March Madness without either Gumbel or Nantz will be quite different than what most fans are used to. The rest of the Final Four team includes Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson.
Fans react as Greg Gumbel is set to miss March Madness
Without Gumbel in the studio, it just will be very different and one of the legends of the tournament will be missed. As such, fans reacted to the unfortunate news.
No Greg Gumbel? March is officially cancelled. https://t.co/ff0lN9p4KN
— RRinehart (@RRinehart2012) March 12, 2024
Selfishly heartbroken we won’t hear the classic “Hello everyone. I’m Greg Gumbel. Welcome…” intro we all know and love. Prayers to get healthy and gear up for the 2025 selection show. Already can’t wait to hear that intro come back in 369 days. https://t.co/3eci3SV6t4
— Chris (@Aggieguy2019) March 12, 2024
This is a huge bummer. Greg Gumbel is synonymous with March Madness. https://t.co/Ahca1h3cpo
— Corey Cohen (@CoreyECohen) March 12, 2024
My best wishes to Greg Gumbel. His voice bleeds March Madness.
It will be the first Selection Sunday without Greg since 1997. Sure hope this isn't the last we've seen of him. https://t.co/4qZorfKn6k
— Owen (@Alakazam_428) March 12, 2024
That explains it all. I thought Greg Gumbel quietly was stepping away from March Madness just like he quit calling NFL games, but it's not that at all. Wish the best for his family. https://t.co/8jskK5hLlt
— theTwiKing (@theTwiKing) March 12, 2024
When you think of March Madness, you immediately think of Greg Gumbel. Prayers and good thoughts go out to his family during this time.