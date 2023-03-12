Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Brandon Miller and Alabama earned the top overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament. As CBS’ Greg Gumbel was announcing Alabama’s achievement, he made sure to throw a bit of banter Miller‘s way.

Miller is accused of being associated with the murder case against his former teammate Darius Miles. A police officer testified that Miller brought the gun that was eventually used. Miller was never charged for any crime and has continued to play for the Crimson Tide. While earning the top overall seed was a momentous occasion for Alabama, Gumbel couldn’t let Miller’s past go, via Awful Announcing.

“Alabama sidestepped a situation involving criminal activity in which Brandon Miller was associated,” Gumbel said. “He was not charged, they are here as the No. 1 overall seed.

The accusations against Miller have been a mark against Alabama to finish the season. As they go through the NCAA Tournament, Miller’s involvement is sure to cause some commotion. While Gumbel didn’t approve nor hate on Miller playing, his ominous opening remarks of the Crimson Tide summed up the feelings around Alabama’s program.

Still, Alabama is the No. 1 overall seed for a reason. A lot of it is due to the play of Miller. The freshman sensation was named both the SEC Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year. Miller has averaged 19.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting over 40 percent from three.

Alabama will begin their run in the NCAA Tournament by facing the winner of Texas A&M CC vs. SE Missouri State. Greg Gumbel, and all of America’s eyes, will be on Brandon Miller.