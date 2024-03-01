The New Orleans Saints are reportedly releasing safety Marcus Maye at the beginning of the league year, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report:
“The #Saints have informed safety Marcus Maye that he will be released at the start of the league year, sources tell @BleacherReport.”
Maye was reportedly a candidate to be released by the Saints earlier in the week, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN:
“I heard that Maye was a potential candidate for release earlier in the week. Availability probably played into it, Saints had other options in the secondary that filled in well this year.”
Before last season, The Saints converted $6.07 million of Maye's 2023 compensation into a signing bonus. The move created $4.86 million in cap space for the team amid their efforts to land Derek Carr. Now the team moves on from Maye altogether.
The Saints are in bad salary cap shape this offseason but with a string of moves, including a Cameron Jordan contract restructuring, the NFC South team is slowly digging out of its hole.
Despite the move, the Saints were still more than $20 million over the salary cap for 2024, per Spotrac, so there were inevitably going to be more moves to come for the team, including moving on from Maye.
At the end of February, while the Saints are in bad shape when it comes to their books, they are not in the worst situation in the league. The Saints currently rank 29th in salary cap space with the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills even further over the cap.