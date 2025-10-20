The New Orleans Saints got embarrassed once again in Week 7. New Orleans lost 24-16 against Chicago in a revenge game for Dennis Allen against his former team. Not only are the Saints 1-6, but they also got some disappointing injury news on Monday about one of their young offensive players.

Saints running back Kendre Miller suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Sunday against the Bears, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

This is terrible news for Miller, who was finally earning a role in New Orleans' offense.

The third-year running back was pacing towards the best season in his career. He logged 47 carries for 193 yards and a touchdown in seven games played.

To make matters worse, New Orleans also lost center Erik McCoy for the season with a biceps injury. McCoy's absence could have a significant impact on the Saints' running game for the rest of the season.

New Orleans will have to split Miller's carries between Alvin Kamara and rookie Devin Neal.

Saints not looking to trade Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara despite losing streak

Saints fans may feel that the season is doomed after Monday's injury blitz. And the fact that the team only has one win so far.

But the Saints are not expected to move on from two of their best offensive players at the trade deadline.

Receiver Chris Olave teased a private conversation with Saints brass that has him feeling comfortable despite recent trade rumors.

“That’s part of the business, man,” Olave told reporters. “It’s been like that all year, in the offseason. Even right now, I ain’t really been on social media, but I know it’s cooking right now that we’re 1-5. So there’s always rumors, the internet trying to always create some buzz. But I had a conversation with the people in the building so I’m very confident.”

Meanwhile, running back Alvin Kamara made it clear that he wants to finish his career in New Orleans. He even vaguely threatened to retire if the Saints actually did trade him to another team.

The Saints may be in a bad spot right now, but at least the future is bright for the organization.

Next up for the Saints is a Week 8 matchup against the Buccaneers.