The Kansas City Chiefs are once again exploring ways to bolster their offense, and this time, the focus appears to be on the running back position.

According to NFL.com, the defending Super Bowl champions are among several teams “asking about running backs” as trade talks heat up across the league ahead of the midseason window.

Among the names drawing leaguewide interest are New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara and New York Jets standout Breece Hall. Both players, however, have made it clear they aren’t looking to change teams.

Kamara has reportedly told Saints general manager Mickey Loomis that he wants to finish his career in New Orleans, while Hall said earlier this week that he intends to remain with the Jets.

Kamara’s name entering the trade conversation comes despite his firm commitment to the Saints. As reported by Ian Rapoport, Loomis approached Kamara proactively after receiving calls from other teams, choosing to be transparent with one of the franchise’s cornerstone players.

“Would you want to go?” Loomis asked, and Kamara’s answer was a definitive no. The 30-year-old running back reiterated his desire to stay in New Orleans, where he remains a central piece of the Saints’ offensive identity.

While the Saints appear intent on keeping Kamara, Kansas City’s interest underscores its ongoing search for more offensive balance. The Chiefs have relied heavily on Patrick Mahomes’ passing attack but have yet to find a consistent rhythm on the ground this season.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco have shown flashes, but the lack of a dominant rusher has left the backfield rotation open for evaluation.

Complicating matters, Kamara suffered a minor ankle injury in practice earlier this week. Saints head coach Kellen Moore called it “a little something,” while NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill confirmed it’s not considered serious, and Kamara is day-to-day.

The Saints hope to have him available for Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots, though his health status could further deter any trade speculation.

Even with Kansas City’s inquiry, it’s increasingly unlikely Kamara will be moved. The veteran has expressed loyalty to the Saints, and the team seems unwilling to part with him. Still, the Chiefs’ quiet search for backfield reinforcements highlights one thing: the reigning champions are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of another Lombardi Trophy.