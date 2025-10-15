Every year, fantasy football managers across the globe face difficult situations at the tight end position. Typically, there are a few elite players at the position, with the rest bringing more questions than answers. This year is no different.

San Francisco 49ers' tight end George Kittle went down with an injury in Week 1. Minnesota Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson is rarely utilized in the offense. The same can be said for Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram. Even David Njoku has fallen into an unexpected timeshare. All four players were drafted in the early-to-middle rounds of fantasy drafts, leaving managers scrambling at the position.

As the NFL Week 7 approaches, several tight ends who went either undrafted or were taken late have climbed re-draft boards. Maybe the biggest surprise and ascendancy has been that of Indianapolis Colts rookie Tyler Warren. The former Penn State Nittany Lion ranks second in PPR (points per reception) leagues at the tight end position.

Obviously, if you have him, he will be in your lineup. But several others are in a much trickier predicament.

So, let's take a look at Week 7's Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em at tight end.

Start Cade Otton

One tight end that was not on anyone's radar even a couple of weeks ago, but should be inserted this week is Tampa Bay Buccaneers' tight end, Cade Otton.

Much of this has more to do with others than it does with himself. The Bucs will likely be without star rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Chris Godwin is also unavailable. There was hope that veteran Mike Evans would make his return in Week 7. But that is still a large question mark.

In their absence, Otton turned six targets into five catches for 51 yards in Week 6. Let's not forget, when the starters were thin in 2024, Otton was a monster at the position, helping fantasy football managers strike gold.

Over seven weeks, Otton produced 43 catches for 416 yards and four touchdowns. That is 15.5 fantasy points per game in PPR formats. Clearly, Baker Mayfield feels comfortable throwing the ball to him.

The Bucs play a decimated Lions secondary. Plus, starting safety Brian Branch was suspended following his post-game altercation with JuJu Smith-Schuster.

I have Otton as a must-start in Week 7.

Start Darren Waller

This start might not seem as obvious, yet here we are. Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller should find himself in most lineups this weekend.

Yes, he had a very quiet showing last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. With under a minute remaining, he had one catch all game. But he then did what he does: score touchdowns.

Knowing the Dolphins will have a hard time running the football against the Cleveland Browns, along with the fact that Cleveland's pass rush will force the ball out of Tua Tagovailoa's hands quickly, I look for Waller to garner at least six targets. Knowing he is a red zone monster, Waller is worth inserting into Week 7 lineups.

Start Zach Ertz

Following a surprising donut in Week 5, Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz made fantasy football managers happy last week.

He turned six catches into 43 yards and a score. It was his third receiving touchdown of the year. That comes on the heels of catching seven TDs in 2024. Ertz continues to be Jayden Daniels' favorite red zone target.

Most of his receptions are at or near the line of scrimmage. So, his upside is severely capped. But in the barren tight end landscape, his abilities in the red area make him worth a start once again.

Oh, did I mention the Commanders play the Dallas Cowboys defense?

Sit Juwan Johnson

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson began the season with a bang. He garnered 27 targets over the first three weeks, turning that into 19 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy managers likely thought they found a diamond in the rough at tight end.

So much for that.

Since that time, his target share has plummeted, with only nine passes thrown his way in the last three weeks. With Taysom Hill back in the fold, taking snaps away, Johnson is not a must-sit, but belongs in Dumpsville.

Sit TJ Hockenson

This may come as a surprise to fantasy football managers, but I do not believe the aforementioned TJ Hockenson can be started.

I know, I know, you used a decent amount of draft capital to land him. But this offense simply does not look like it can support a tight end right now. JJ McCarthy was a train wreck, and Carson Wentz, who should be back from injury this week, does not throw the ball downfield over the middle.

Last week, late in the fourth quarter, Hockenson had just one catch. He caught a bunch late in that game, but against an angry Philadelphia Eagles defense this week, I do not have high hopes that the talented tight end will perform.

More Info Needed

Two other tight ends might warrant a start this week, but that will depend on other factors.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer and Cleveland Browns big man Harold Fannin Jr. might very well produce. It is not yet known whether Brock Bowers or David Njoku will return. If they do, I want no part of any but Bowers.