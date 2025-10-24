While Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield works through an injury, he also insulted the Saints. And Todd Bowles dropped a “bloodbath” admission on the Saints clash after Mayfield’s comments, according to a post on X by Rick Stroud.

“Coach Todd Bowles on Baker Mayfield saying the Saints' play is less than clean. “He’s gotta play the game…we know it’s going to be a bloodbath.”

The Buccaneers have been light years better than the Saints this year, posting a 5-2 overall mark to the weak 1-6 effort by New Orleans.

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles doesn’t like the Saints

He said playing the Saints is always challenging.

“It’s a rivalry game,” Bowles said. “It’s gonna be a tough game either way. Both sides can say the same thing. We just gotta play the right way and try to do all the small things to win.”

Interestingly, Mayfield made the comments even though the Saints have a new coach in Kellen Moore. Apparently, there’s no benefit of the doubt, according to NFL.com.

“It has not exactly been clean play from their part when we play them,” Mayfield said of the Saints on Wednesday. “It is a physical game; it is what it is. You expect it [from a] division rival. … Yeah, not much else to say besides for the fact that I do not like them.”

Mayfield said he expects the Buccaneers to be ready across their entire roster and try to bounce back from the Monday night loss to the Lions.

“Yeah, I think you look at that,” Mayfield said. “I know it is not a Thursday week, but similar on short weeks. If you lose, you want to get out there quicker rather than later to get it out of your system. Especially when you have a group like we have, they understand what we have to do to get the job done to find wins. Our guys will handle it the right way, heal up as quick as we can, and go from there.”

The Bucs will have to go without wide receiver Mike Evans for the foreseeable future, according to PewterReport.com.

“He’s doing well, Bowles said. “It’s going to be touch and go. We’ll see as we get to the end of the year. It’s definitely going to be end of the year. Hopefully, it’s before that.”