The New Orleans Saints are back in the loss column after falling to the New England Patriots in Week 6. Their next challenge won’t be any easier. The Chicago Bears enter this matchup riding a three-game winning streak. The Bears have shown improved play on both sides of the ball. Sure, the Saints have leaned more on balance and a steadier ground game to stabilize their offense. However, the Bears have thrived by creating chaos on defense. Chicago’s secondary has already notched eight interceptions. That's the second-most in the NFL, and the team’s +8 turnover differential ties for the league’s best. All signs point to an intriguing clash of styles at Soldier Field.

Saints seek redemption in a must-win matchup

The Saints (1-5) head north to face the Bears (3-2) in a crucial Week 7 matchup at Soldier Field. For the Saints, this game represents a chance to stop the bleeding after a 25-19 defeat to the Patriots. Despite their struggles, Spencer Rattler has been one of the team’s bright spots. He had thrown just one interception in over 200 pass attempts this season. His decision-making has improved steadily. New Orleans’ inability to finish drives, though, remains a glaring issue.

Chicago, meanwhile, enters red-hot. The Bears’ recent 25-24 Monday Night Football win over the Washington Commanders highlighted the steady growth of Caleb Williams. He continues to find his footing in Ben Johnson’s offense. Yes, the Bears have been efficient on third downs, ranking third in the NFL. That said, they’ll be without kicker Cairo Santos (thigh) and linebacker Noah Sewell (concussion). Also, the Bears have lost seven straight to the Saints, trailing the all-time series 18-13.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Saints and the Bears in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season.

Spencer Rattler gets back on track with two touchdowns

Rattler hasn’t lit up the stat sheet. However, his composure and accuracy have been noteworthy in a turbulent season for New Orleans. In the Week 6 loss to New England, Rattler completed 20 of 26 passes for 227 yards. That was his best efficiency mark of the season. His ability to keep the offense on schedule has been a stabilizing factor, even as the Saints have struggled to find the end zone.

Against Chicago, Rattler is poised to break through. The Bears’ pass defense has been a soft spot. They have allowed the sixth-most yards per attempt in the league. That vulnerability gives Rattler the perfect opportunity to string together scoring drives. Expect the young quarterback to throw two touchdown passes. We imagine one on a play-action rollout to Chris Olave and another on a red-zone strike to Juwan Johnson.

Juwan Johnson bounces back in a big way

Tight end Juwan Johnson has been quiet in recent weeks. He has logged just four catches for 34 yards over his last two games. A lingering ankle issue and a drop in targets have kept him from being a consistent weapon in the passing game. In Week 7, though, Johnson could be in line for a resurgence.

The Bears’ defense has struggled to contain tight ends this season. They have allowed them to convert at an above-average clip on third downs. The Saints know this, and they'll look to get Johnson involved early on intermediate routes and red-zone opportunities. Johnson’s physicality and ability to find soft spots in coverage should make him a reliable outlet for Rattler. Johnson catches five passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. He will remind everyone why he was such a valuable piece of New Orleans’ offense a season ago.

Cole Kmet finds the end zone for Chicago

Yes, most of the attention around Chicago’s offense rightfully goes to Williams. That said, one player overdue for a breakout game is Cole Kmet. The tight end has had an up-and-down start to the season. He has recorded just 116 yards and one touchdown through five games. Still, his connection with Williams is developing. Against a Saints defense that has given up 2.3 passing touchdowns per game, Kmet could emerge as a key red-zone target.

The Saints’ linebackers have struggled in coverage. They often allow tight ends to sit comfortably in zone pockets near the goal line. Expect the Bears to design play-action looks, freeing Kmet up for a short touchdown grab. It might not be a monster statistical outing, but a score from Kmet could play a pivotal role in keeping Chicago’s offense balanced and efficient.

Caleb Williams keeps calm and carries Chicago to another win

The Bears’ young quarterback has been everything Chicago fans hoped for this season. He has been composed, athletic, and increasingly decisive. In the win over Washington, Williams completed 17 of 29 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown, adding another on the ground. His growing comfort within Ben Johnson’s offense has been evident.

Against the Saints, Williams will face a defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in opponent passer rating (109.4) and has given up a 69.5 percent completion rate. That’s a recipe for another efficient performance. Expect Williams to once again protect the football and capitalize on New Orleans’ defensive breakdowns. Williams throws for two touchdowns, rushes for another, and leads the Bears to their fourth straight victory. It will be a narrow 27-23 win that continues to build his growing reputation as a franchise cornerstone.

Final thoughts

The Saints are improving in flashes but still lack the consistency to close out games. The Bears, on the other hand, are learning how to win. That makes all the difference in Week 7. Expect a tight, physical matchup that showcases both teams’ young quarterbacks, but in the end, Chicago continues its climb in the NFC standings.