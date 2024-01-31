She seems content with how it all played out.

There's been a ton of outbursts from celebrities and fans of Barbie that Margot Robbie got snubbed for Best Actress in Oscar nominations.

However, the actress recently addressed the issue at a Screen Actors Guild screening panel in Los Angeles, Deadline reports. Robbie was Barbie's star, playing the title character of the summer blockbuster. The film brought in $1.4 billion worldwide and is the only film to earn such a massive amount solely directed by a woman.

Margot Robbie breaks her silence on Oscar snub

She addressed it all by saying, “There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed.”

“Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is,” Robbie added. “But it's been an incredible year for all the films.”

In regards to the reaction the film has earned, she said, “I just suspect it's bigger than us. It's bigger than this movie. It's bigger than our industry.”

Also, she's excited about the nods that it did get. Barbie has nominations that include Best Picture, Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Costume Design, Production Design, and Best Adapted Screenplay (Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach).

“Everyone getting the nods that they've had is just incredible, and the Best Picture nod,” Robbie said.

She also added, “We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it's already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

It sounds like Margot Robbie is content with how it turned out and is brushing off the Oscar nomination snub quite well.