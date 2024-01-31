A lot of people feel the same way.

When it comes to her performance on Barbie, Margot Robbie has fans in high places. One of them being Robert Downey Jr.

The Iron Man actor spoke out recently about Robbie not getting enough credit for her iconic performance as the title character, Variety reports. It's mostly due to her snubbing at the Oscar nomination for best female performance. However, she's still in the running for best picture category as a producer on the film. But still…

Robert Downey Jr. speaks out about Margot Robbie's Oscar snub

Sitting with supporting actor SAG Award nominees Sterling K. Brown and Willem Dafoe, he made it clear she deserves more.

Downy Jr. said, “Margot Robbie is not getting enough credit, in my opinion. America [Ferrera] has this amazing speech. And by the way, she nails it! I'm watching it and go, ‘Wow, that was a really tough one. That's like a one act play. The whole movie hinges on it.' But it's the cuts away to Robbie so actively listening that I realize Greta is really on to something here.”

Robert Downey Jr. says Margot Robbie is not getting enough credit for ‘BARBIE’. (Via: https://t.co/3oAhtnDhew) pic.twitter.com/QcIRX3gUYa — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) January 31, 2024

He added, “But it's Robbie who had to trust…and it's hard when someone who has the fucking two-page passage and they go, ‘Ok now let's jump in and get Bob,' you're like, ‘I've been listening to this all day, and now I have to make it work!'”

Others have spoken out about the snub.

Ryan Gosling has expressed his disappointment by saying, “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Robert Downey Jr., we hear you.