Margot Robbie shares her thoughts on a possible Barbie Sequel, citing difficulties in making similar quality and impact.

Margot Robbie opens up on being uncertain about a Barbie sequel despite record-breaking success. As an executive producer on the film, Robbie also reveals the challenges of following up Greta Gerwig's movie.

Speaking with AP Entertainment, the Barbie star acknowledges that despite being the highest-grossing entry of 2023, it's challenging for a sequel to match the quality and impact of the original. “I think we put everything into this one. We didn't build it to be a trilogy or something,”

Margot Robbie went on to recognize Barbie's significant box-office success as a positive outcome for Hollywood in the post-pandemic era. The film's achievements challenged the industry norm. By proving that original movies can still draw substantial audiences without relying on sequels, prequels, or remakes.

“It doesn't have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake. It can be totally original. It can still be big, given the big budget to do that.”

While internal discussions about a sequel have taken place, Robbie cautioned against planning follow-ups during the production of the original.

At the present, Warner Bros. faces the decision of whether to capitalize on Barbie's unprecedented success. After all, the film became the studio's most profitable movie to date. Mattel Films, the film's producer, also teased the possibility of a sequel. But subsequent comments from Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz have downplayed expectations.

Barbie grossed $1.44 billion worldwide, making it a major box-office and critical success. With multiple Academy Award nominations and 11 Grammy nods for its soundtrack, Barbie has solidified its place in cinematic and musical recognition.