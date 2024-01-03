Margot Robbie held down the role of Harley Quinn for the DCEU, and the actress is unsure of her future as the iconic character.

Harley Quinn being passed on?

Speaking to Variety, Robbie revealed her desires for the Harley Quinn character. This includes passing it on to others as Lady Gaga prepares to take on the role in Joker 2.

“I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters,” Robbie revealed. “That was always the dream for her.

“Harley’s so fun and can go in so many different directions. You put her in someone else’s hands, and it’s like, ‘What are they going to do with her?' The options are endless.”

That doesn't necessarily confirm either way if Robbie will play the role again. But it does sound like she is enthusiastic about seeing other iterations like Lady Gaga will likely give in the Joker sequel.

Margot Robbie debuted as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad. She would then lead her own film, Birds of Prey, before returning for The Suicide Squad. Those were her lone three appearances as the character, and with James Gunn taking over the DCEU, it's unlikely there will be a lot of holdovers from the past regime.

She will be just fine. Robbie is known for her work in The Wolf of Wall Street, I, Tonya, The Big Short, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This year, she starred in Barbie, the biggest film of the year grossing over $1.4 billion at the box office.