Barbie and Ken WILL be reuniting. This time in a heist movie, Ocean style. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will be playing the Oceans.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are reuniting in Ocean's 11 prequel. Showbiz 411 has exclusively reported that Barbie and Ken will play the Oceans, the film's planned title, because they will be playing Danny Ocean's parents.

The prequel will reportedly be set in the '60s, like the original Ocean's 11 with Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack. The film will follow the Oceans trying to teach their son Danny (George Clooney in the 2001 Ocean's 11 and subsequent sequels) and daughter Debbie (Sandra Bullock in 2018's Ocean's Eight) how to steal from the rich.

Introducing Ken and Barbie Ocean

The Oceans won't be doing it alone, of course. Their children learned from them: that the best way to pull off a heist is with a team.

No word yet on who will write the screenplay but Jay Roach has been attached to direct the film. Producer Josey McNamara told GamesRadar+ earlier, “I can’t really say much, but I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise.”

Sources told the entertainment portal that the prequel will set up the Clooney-led trilogy. The last Ocean's movie, at least going by Clooney and gang's storyline, was released in 2007.

One of the many similarities between Sinatra's and Clooney's Ocean's 11 is the star-studded cast. Sinatra and the rest of the Rat Pack filmed the movie during their off hours as they performed in Las Vegas.

The Rat Pack was a group of friends who were A-listers in the '60s such as Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn, Nat King Cole, Mickey Rooney and others who met at Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall's home. The other star additions to the group, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford ended up making the Ocean's Eleven as well as Sergeant's 3.

In Clooney's version, he recruited his close friends Brad Pitt and Matt Damon for the movie. He reportedly sent the script to Julia Roberts, attached with a $20 bill as a joke. Roberts, at that time, was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood making $20 million per film.

All that to say, that if history holds true (and a little bit of finger crossing), Robbie and Gosling could pull off the same thing and get the old Barbie gang back together. After all, you already have Barbie and Ken trying to pull of a heist. Who better to help than the rest of the Barbies and Kens?