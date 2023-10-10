Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will reunite for a new Ocean's Eleven film.

Josey McNamara spoke to GamesRadar+ on the red carpet of Saltburn at the BFI London Film Festival.

“I can’t really say much,” McNamara said, “but I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready.”

The “wonderful” duo of Robbie and Gosling

When asked specifically about the involvement of Robbie and Gosling, he said, “They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing.”

Sounds like Robbie and Gosling will be seen on-screen again very soon.

The Ocean's Eleven franchise began in 1960. The original lineup included Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. However, in 2001, Steven Soderbergh rebooted the series with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, and more leading the films.

Three films in the main Soderbergh continuity were made. However, a female-led spin-off led by Sandra Bullock, titled Ocean's 8, was released in 2018.

Now, it appears Robbie will star and produce (under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner) a new Ocean's film. Gosling will also star in the film in an undisclosed role.

All of the attention this past summer has been on Barbie. In the film, Margot Robbie stars as “Stereotypical Barbie” who has to embark on a journey of self-discovery after questioning her mortality. Ken (Ryan Gosling) joins her on this quest which takes them to the real world.

Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell are just some of the names that are also in Barbie.