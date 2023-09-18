The Seattle Mariners are on the road to take on the Oakland Athletics for the final time this season. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mariners-Athletics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mariners lead the season series with the Athletics 9-1. In those 10 games, Seattle is batting .243 with 14 home runs, and 50 runs scored. Julio Rodriguez leads the team with 12 hits, inlcuding four doubles, and one home run. Ty France has three home runs against Oakland this season while Teoscar Hernandez, and J.P Crawford each have two. Rodriguez and Crawford lead the team with seven runs scored each. On the mound, the Mariners have a 1.98 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, and 8.5 K/9 against Oakland. Nine of their 10 starts have been quality, and tha includes all three of Bryce Miller's starts.

The Athletics are clearly not playing well against Oakland. They have just 59 hits in the 10 games played. Esteury Ruiz leads the team with eight hits, and five runs scored. Seth Brown has two home runs against Seattle, but the Athletics have hit just five as a team in the nine games. Pitching wise, the Athletics have not been much better. They have a 5.19 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 8.7 K/9. Only two of their 10 starts have been quality, and their starting pitcher in this game has one of them.

Bryan Woo will get the ball for the Mariners. J.P Sears will start for the Athletics.

Here are the Mariners-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Athletics Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+100)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Athletics

TV: Root Sports Northwest, NBC Sports California

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Woo is pitching just okay this season. However, he does already have a start against the Athletics. In that game, Woo went six shutout innings, allowed just three hits, and struck out five. In that game, Woo only threw 69 pitches, as well. He definitely could have gone longer into the game, but the Mariners had a solid hold on the lead. It is no secret that the Athletics are the worst team in the league. They are bottom of the league in batting average, and they have not been good on the mound either. Woo should have no problem pitching another gem against Oakland. As long as he pitches his game, the Mariners will cover the spread.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned previously, the Athletics have just two quality starts against Seattle, and Sears has one of them. However, his second start against the Mariners was pretty good, as well. In total, Sears has thrown 11 innings against Seattle, given up seven hits, struck out eight, and he has an ERA of 0.82. Sears has had a lot of success against the Mariners, and it is no surprise. The Mariners are capable of getting hot, but they do srtike out a good amount, as well. If Sears can continue to pitch well against Seattle, the Athletics will cover the spread.

Final Mariners-Athletics Prediction & Pick

Even with Sears on the mound, I can not bet on the Athletics to cover the spread. I am going to take the Mariners to win this game, and cover the spread because I will never bet the Athletics (this season)

Final Mariners-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+100), Over 7.5 (-115)