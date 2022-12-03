Published December 3, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

The Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers struck a deal on Friday that sent Kolten Wong to Seattle in exchange for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro. The trade caught some people around the MLB world by surprise, as Wong was previously linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The trade continued a busy offseason for the Mariners, who’ve already acquired Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays. Wong has dominated headlines since the deal became official. However, did the Mariners win this trade? Or was it a sneaky good move by the Brewers? Without further ado, here are trade grades for both Seattle and Milwaukee.

Grading the Mariners-Brewers Kolten Wong, Jesse Winker trade

Mariners: B

This deal won’t make or break the Mariners’ 2023 campaign. But they did a nice job of addressing a need in the infield by acquiring Kolten Wong.

However, the move also raises some questions.

Wong is an everyday second baseman. The Mariners have been linked to Trea Turner in free agency. And Seattle has been mentioned as a fit for the other top available shortstops including Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts as well. But this deal makes it seem as if they are bowing out of the shortstop conversation in free agency.

The Mariners already have JP Crawford patrolling short. With Wong seemingly set to play second base, there would not be a clear opening for those players unless someone were to move to third base.

Additionally, the loss of Jesse Winker may hurt the Mariners more than they would have originally imagined. Seattle did not offer Mitch Haniger a qualifying offer and traded Kyle Lewis so far this offseason. Winker represented a strong depth piece who can play the outfield or first base.

There is no question that he struggled mightily in 2022. But trading Winker, a 2021 All-Star, along with Abraham Toro for Kolten Wong is a bit surprising.

Nevertheless, Wong offers tremendous defense and will add versatility to the lineup. As a result, the Mariners earned a solid B for this trade.

Brewers: A-

This grade could end up looking foolish if Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro both fall short of expectations once again in 2023. But the Brewers previously traded Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angels Angels which created an offensive need for Milwaukee.

If Jesse Winker finds his 2021 All-Star form, this trade will prove to be a steal for the Brewers. Meanwhile, Toro is a player with potential. He has yet to find his footing in the big leagues, but perhaps this change of scenery will lead to a breakout campaign for him.

The loss of Kolten Wong is far from ideal. But trading him to the Mariners was not necessarily a bad move. The Brewers have potential replacements on the roster in Luis Urias and Keston Hiura. The Brewers may opt to implement Toro at second base as well.

The good news for Brewers fans is that this deal is not the beginning of a rebuild. Milwaukee announced following the trade that they plan on holding onto Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Willy Adames.

This deal was risky for the Brewers. But they need all of the help they can get on offense. Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro should be able to help Willy Adames, Christian Yelich, and Rowdy Tellez anchor the lineup.

Milwaukee narrowly won this trade with the Mariners, but it should ultimately help both teams.