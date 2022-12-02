Published December 2, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Milwaukee Brewers dealt Kolten Wong to the Seattle Mainers for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro on Friday. The trade led some to believe that Milwaukee was on the verge of a complete fire-sale. But the Brewers are opting for a different course of action following the Wong trade, per Bob Nightengale.

“The #Brewers, who have been shopping Kolten Wong all winter, are now telling teams that they are keeping aces Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff. They are unavailable in trades,” Nightengale wrote on Twitter.

Milwaukee’s strength has been their pitching over the past few years. Corbin Burnes is a former NL Cy Young winner while Woodruff profiles as an All-Star caliber pitcher. And the Brewers plan on holding onto both for the 2023 season.

Nightengale also reports that the Brewers plan to keep shortstop Willy Adames, who had previously been linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kolten Wong is receiving the main headline in the Brewers trade with the Mariners. However, Milwaukee’s acquisition of Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro should not be overlooked. This is a team that needs every bit of offensive help it can get following the Hunter Renfroe-Angels trade.

Winker, a 2021 All-Star, struggled mightily in 2022. But this deal could win up being a steal for the Brewers if he finds his 2021 form. Toro will be just 26-years old next season. He’s flashed signs of potential in the past but also labored in 2022.

The Brewers will be a team to keep tabs on next season with Burnes, Woodruff, and Adames expected to stay put.