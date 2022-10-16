fbpx
Mariners misery takes center stage on MLB Twitter amid 18-inning loss vs. Astros

The Seattle Mariners had their magical season come to an end in perhaps the worst way possible. It took 18 innings and nearly seven hours before the Houston Astros put them out of their misery for a 3-0 sweep in the ALDS.

Understandably, Twitter wasn’t the best place to be if you were a Mariners fan during and especially after the game.

During the game, the reactions were still rather humorous. With the game still hanging in the balance, it was simply unreal to witness a game go for endless extra innings in the postseason without a single run being registered for 17 innings straight.

The Mariners-Astros game extended so long that it ate up the primetime slot from the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians slot, which also ended in drama, mind you. The Astros swept the Mariners in three games, but played four games worth of innings to do it.

Deep down, everyone felt or at least hoped that the result with end up in favor of the Mariners. The home team played its first and only home playoff game in over two decades, got 18 innings worth, and still wasn’t able to cheer on even a single run from its players. That’s a cruel fate even rival fan bases wouldn’t have wished on their worst rivals. (Okay, maybe some would)

Not only did the nearly 50 thousand fans have to endure scoreless baseball, they did so without any alcohol for at least the entirety of extras. That’s arguably the biggest challenge of the evening.

At the end of the day, sober or not, the team recognized the hard work and resilience its team displayed throughout the year in order to even get to that point. The crowd cheered on its players who are probably already thinking about how to pay it back to them next season.

