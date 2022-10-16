The Seattle Mariners had their magical season come to an end in perhaps the worst way possible. It took 18 innings and nearly seven hours before the Houston Astros put them out of their misery for a 3-0 sweep in the ALDS.

Understandably, Twitter wasn’t the best place to be if you were a Mariners fan during and especially after the game.

During the game, the reactions were still rather humorous. With the game still hanging in the balance, it was simply unreal to witness a game go for endless extra innings in the postseason without a single run being registered for 17 innings straight.

Mariners making up for 21 years of no playoffs by playing one inning for every year — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) October 16, 2022

Everyone watching Astros at Mariners pic.twitter.com/ybxp6wbmHq — Fungoop (@fungoop) October 16, 2022

I do believe the Mariners are attempting to show their fans two entire decades of missed playoff baseball in one evening — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) October 16, 2022

The Mariners-Astros game extended so long that it ate up the primetime slot from the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians slot, which also ended in drama, mind you. The Astros swept the Mariners in three games, but played four games worth of innings to do it.

Joke’s on you MLB, Mariners are playing in primetime after all — Mike Lefko (@MikeLefko) October 15, 2022

The Astros swept the Mariners in three games, in four games. — John P. Lopez (@LopezOnSports) October 16, 2022

Deep down, everyone felt or at least hoped that the result with end up in favor of the Mariners. The home team played its first and only home playoff game in over two decades, got 18 innings worth, and still wasn’t able to cheer on even a single run from its players. That’s a cruel fate even rival fan bases wouldn’t have wished on their worst rivals. (Okay, maybe some would)

the Mariners should not be allowed to lose that series by losing that game. not that the Astros did anything wrong, it shouldn't be allowed. the MLB or the government or the UN has to step in and make this best-of-7 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 16, 2022

The Mariners waited 21 years for a home playoff game just to spend more than 6 hours across 18 innings and they still got shutout. I’d be SICK💀 — Boston Sports Enjoyer (@DeversEnjoyer) October 16, 2022

Not only did the nearly 50 thousand fans have to endure scoreless baseball, they did so without any alcohol for at least the entirety of extras. That’s arguably the biggest challenge of the evening.

A packed house of 47,000 sober Mariners fans 😂😂😂 They stopped selling beer 10 innings ago. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 16, 2022

At the end of the day, sober or not, the team recognized the hard work and resilience its team displayed throughout the year in order to even get to that point. The crowd cheered on its players who are probably already thinking about how to pay it back to them next season.

As the Astros celebrate, the T-Mobile Park crowd is chanting "Let's Go Mariners!" Mariners players are sitting in disbelief in the dugout. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 16, 2022

After the initial shock that it’s over, crowd at T-Mobile Park begin roaring, “Let’s Go Mariners!” chants while the Astros are celebrating their playoff series win. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/mYEfBIWt3y — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 16, 2022

Fans chanting “Let’s go Mariners” after riding out that emotional 18-inning marathon tells you all you need to know about how much Seattle appreciated a great run by a team that didn’t always hit, but never quit. — Greg Johns (@GregJohnsMLB) October 16, 2022