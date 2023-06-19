Bryce Miller was sensational once again on the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, as the young pitcher tossed a gem in a 5-1 victory at home over the Chicago White Sox. Miller also gave a little bit of insight into how he approaches his starts in his first year in the big leagues following the game.

“It's interesting how it works out. Honestly, like most of the time, I'm throwing, it's just throw it as hard as I can and I just kind of hope it goes where Cal's at, Bryce Miller said, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. I don't know. It works out more times than not, so that's good.”

Bryce Miller silenced the White Sox for seven innings, allowing just an earned run on four hits while striking out six Chicago hitters in only 85 pitches. The Mariners' offense also got his back with Julio Rodriguez and Jarred Kelenic making sure Miller will pick up a pitching win. It was Miller's second win in three starts so far this month of June. Prior to meeting the White Sox, the rookie humbled the Miami Marlins last Monday, surrendering just an earned run on a hit with six strikeouts over six innings of an 8-1 victory at home.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Miller has a 5-3 record to go along with a 3.68 ERA and 0.88 WHIP. Opponents are hitting just .197 against him as well.

With their win over the White Sox, Miller and the Mariners are back to .500 with a 35-35 record.