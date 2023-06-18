The Chicago White Sox are on the road to take on the Seattle Mariners in game three of their three-game series Sunday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our White Sox-Mariners prediction and pick.

Chicago (31-41) is coming off a much-needed win in Seattle last night as they squeaked past the Mariners with a 4-3 win. It's been their pitching that has been keeping them in games which is what will certainly be needed here in the rubber match to get their first series win since they took two of three from the New York Yankees a couple of weeks ago.

Seattle (34-35) needs to get back to the form that saw them take two of three from the Marlins as they attempt to take this last home series before heading off on the road. Their pitching has been limiting the White Sox during the first two games but it's been their lack of run support that has been their downfall. They will look to rebound in the rubber match on today's Sunday slate against the Chicago White Sox.

Here are the White Sox-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Mariners Odds

Chicago White Sox: +130

Seattle Mariners: -154

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Mariners

TV: Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The White Sox Will Win

The White Sox have been struggling for most of the season but have some momentum coming into the rubber match this Sunday with the Seattle Mariners. Their offense has been struggling as of late but their pitching has been limiting the Mariners' bats who were coming into this matchup with a ton of steam. With Lancy Lynn not being in the best form as of late for the White Sox, their bats will need to heat up in this plus matchup.

That can certainly happen as they take on opposing pitcher Bryce Miller (4-3, 4.06 ERA) who has been struggling for most of the first half of the season. He had a great outing against the Marlins his last time out limiting them to 1 earned run on 1 hit across 6 innings pitched but in the two starts prior against the Yankees and Rangers he got hit hard giving up 15 earned runs on 19 hits and 3 home runs.

Why The Mariners Will Win

The Mariners have had an up-and-down season so far during the first half of the season. They have shown glimpses of greatness in their series against the Marlins prior to this matchup with the White Sox but then have struggled a bit when Chicago has come to town. Fortunately for the Mariners, they have a great matchup ahead of them to help them get back on track.

They get to take on Lance Lynn (4-7, 6.75 ERA) who's been struggling mightily all season long especially compared to last year. He has been getting hit hard as of late giving up 17 earned runs on 22 hits and 6 home runs. This could be a potential smash spot for the Mariners to get back on track and work towards climbing the AL West division.

Final White Sox-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This game could come down to the power of will on both sides in terms of their offenses as I don't expect the starting pitchers to hold the batters in check. The way it stands right now, I'd have to side with the Chicago White Sox as the underdogs and while Lance Lynn has been putrid this season he still has good numbers against the Mariners all-time. Give me the value on the away team as they power past the Mariners to make it two in a row.

Final White Sox-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Chicago White Sox (+130), Over 8 (-105)