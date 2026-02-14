Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards apparently doesn't care much about Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic. During his AntLand event hosted by Adidas at the NBA All-Star Weekend, Edwards made a comment about Doncic while signing autographs for young fans.

One young fan repping a Luka Doncic jersey asked Anthony Edwards to sign it. However, the 24-year-old star made it clear how he feels about Doncic before turning down the young fan's request. Edwards did say it with a smile, though, as he continued signing basketballs and other objects.

“I don't really f*** with Luka [Doncic],” said Edwards.

“I don't really f*ck with Luka [Doncic]." Anthony Edwards, after a young fan asked him to autograph his Luka jersey 😅 (via @stockx/ TikTok)pic.twitter.com/GHTvVxswE9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2026

Both players were named All-Stars this year. However, Edwards is considering not playing due to an injury, as he could opt to rest instead in preparation for the back half of the regular season. Meanwhile, Doncic is expected to play in the All-Star Game.

The Timberwolves and Lakers have played against each other twice so far this season, with Los Angeles winning both contests. Both teams are scheduled to play for a third time on March 10, giving Anthony Edwards and his teammates an opportunity to avoid the season sweep. Either way, these games are a fun matchup, as Edwards and Doncic are superstar talents in the NBA.

Edwards, who is in his sixth season in the league, was named an All-Star for the fourth straight year. He's been a monster for the Timberwolves this season, as he's averaging 29.3 points (career-high), 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is leading the way for the Lakers. The 26-year-old guard is balling out this season, averaging 32.8 points (league leader), 7.8 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per contest. He also owns a 47.3% field goal percentage and a 34.5% three-point percentage.