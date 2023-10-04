It was an exciting season for the Seattle Mariners and it looked like the team was going to make the postseason for awhile. The race to the playoffs came down to the final days, and the Mariners actually won three of their final four games against the Texas Rangers, but it wasn't enough to get the job done. Seattle missed the playoffs and their season is now over. Some fans are satisfied with the progress the organization has made and the 88-74 record. Others, however, are not so pleased.

“This isn't going to be popular, but I'm going to speak the truth.” One Mariners fan said while calling into Brock and Salk. “The problem with the Mariners is the fans, and here's why: John Stanton dangles fireworks and bobbleheads in front of their faces and runs the team like it's the Oakland Athletics instead of one of the most profitable teams in Major League Baseball, and tells you to your face that they're going to challenge for a World Series, and throws out a lineup that has Caballero, Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore and Mike Ford at the bottom of the order… and tells you that we're challenging for a World Series.”

This fan is Mark from Maple Valley, and he is not happy with the current state of the Mariners. The rant didn't end there, either. He continued to share his thoughts on the team and his displeasure during the 2023 season.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

“We come out because we get to go with our families on a sunny day and watch fireworks and bobbleheads and draw over three million people a year and this guy's sitting there with a cigar thinking we're the biggest idiots in the world,” He continued. “If this was Philly or New York, this wouldn't even be acceptable. We do it every year, and we go ‘oh we've got to love these guys because we almost made it to the playoffs.' Are you out of your mind? It's unacceptable. We have three million people come per summer here. It's a joke.”

Mark from Maple Valley is not happy. The rant continued for about 15 more seconds. We'll see if the Mariners can continue their improvement next year and find a way into the postseason.