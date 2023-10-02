A year after snapping a playoff drouth that ran for over two decades, the Seattle Mariners are back to an early offseason, as they whiffed on a chance to make it back to the MLB postseason for the second season in a row. The Mariners finished the 2023 MLB regular season with an 88-74 record, just a game short of tying the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final Wild Card spot in the American League and two games behind the Houston Astros for the AL West division title.

Mariners shortstop JP Crawford, however, isn't wasting much time in making offseason plans with the intention of being better once the 2024 MLB season rolls around, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

“J.P. Crawford said he intends to return to Driveline much sooner than last offseason, and he's bringing Ty France with him. France recently bought property in the Seattle area and will spend more extended time here.”

Even though the Mariners missed the boat to the playoffs, Crawford showed much improvement at the plate in 2023. In 2022, he slashed just .243/.339/.336 with six home runs and 42 RBIs. He finished the 2023 campaign slashing .266/.380/.438 with 19 home runs and 65 RBIs. His .818 OPS in 2023 is also a career-high for the infielder, who inked a five-year extension deal with the Mariners in 2022 worth $51 million.

It appears that joining the Driveline program had a tremendous impact on the play of Crawford, so it would be interesting to see how much improvement he and Ty France will have offensively when they give it another go in the 2024 MLB season.