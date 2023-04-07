The Seattle Police Department have made a breakthrough regarding the disappearance of a woman who was last seen on a date at a Seattle Mariners game on Friday, March 31. A man is in custody at King County Jail for investigation of homicide, kidnapping and assault, via People.com.

Leticia Martinez-Cosman, 58, has not been seen or heard from since she sent her family a photo of her and her date from T-Mobile Park at the Mariners-Cleveland Guardians game. The suspect, a 46-year-old named Brett Gitchel, has a long criminal history and has been convicted for several felonies in the past. Most notably for assault, auto theft and drugs.

The man seen with Martinez-Cosman at T-Mobile Park has been questioned, but SPD did not disclose his identity. They refused to confirm at this time if the man is in fact Gitchel. Her family believes they are one in the same, though, and are just hoping that these extremely disconcerting circumstances do not devolve into a full-blown tragedy.

The search for Leticia Martinez-Cosman remains active. “At this point, he’s got all the answers and we are just waiting for … to find my sister,” her brother Ricardo Martinez told KIRO 7 in Seattle.

Martinez-Cosman’s car has been found by police. She is 5-foot-8, 135 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. She has a son who has special needs, according to a friend, and would never abruptly abandon him.

The Mariners are also doing their part to assist police in locating the woman.

“We are aware of the situation and take it very seriously. We have been in contact with law enforcement and have offered any assistance we can provide,” the team told KIRO 7 in a statement.