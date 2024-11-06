The Seattle Mariners had a disastrous 2024 season. They missed the playoffs after holding a ten-game lead in the American League West in June. General Justin Hollander knows his team needs improvements and went to the GM Meetings with a plan. He told FanSided's Robert Murray that the Mariners are looking to add infielders in free agency or trades.

“We feel really good about the way our outfield is coming together,” Hollander told Murray. “Julio (Rodriguez) in center. Victor (Robles) in right. Randy Arozarena in left. We also have Luke Raley, who can play out there in addition to playing first base. We feel like it’s a pretty high-end outfield. … Our infield situation is a little less certain right now and finding a way to add some certainty and offense to that group is a priority this winter.”

The Mariners designated first baseman Ty France for assignment mid-season and could use improvements at second and third base. While the team is not known for big free agent spending, they have pitchers who could be moved for a bat. One option is Bo Bichette, who is a pending free agent. The Blue Jays could take George Kirby or Logan Gilbert in exchange for the 27-year-old.

Other fits for the Mariners' infield this offseason

If Hollander and the Mariners decide to go the free agency route, there are a couple of solid options they could pick up. Gleyber Torres picked up the offensive slack in the second half for the Yankees. He is a free agent and has experience at second base and shortstop.

Part of the issue for the Mariners is their park is historically difficult to hit in. According to Baseball Savant, it has been the most difficult to hit in since 2022. Torres has had decent success at T-Mobile Park. His batting average is .260 in Seattle, just slightly below his career average of .265. His OPS+ is 67, so there is room to improve but it is not as bad as some other players.

Pete Alonso is the big fish that the Mariners should be after this offseason. It will require a massive financial commitment, not dissimilar to the one they gave Robinson Cano in 2013. That ten-year, $240 million deal is the largest in team history and Alonso could make a similar amount. The slugger did not get a single hit in his first trip to Seattle this year, so he doesn't have too many demons to slay.