Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this bold warning to the Yankees star, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

Julio Rodríguez exchanges an autographed jersey for a signed bat from Aaron Judge ahead of today’s matinee from T-Mobile Park, then they share an extended conversation behind home plate. “We’re gonna come back and play you guys in the postseason,” Rodríguez said. pic.twitter.com/Pwo4obVRvo — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) August 10, 2022

“We’re gonna come back and play you guys in the postseason.” Julio Rodriguez didn’t hold back, letting Aaron Judge know exactly how good he feels about his club.

The confidence that the Mariners rookie has to say that to the established Yankees star, though. You love to see it. Both star outfielders have made noise in the Home Run Derby, and both didn’t look overmatched as rookies- Rodriguez’s first season is still ongoing.

Both the Mariners and Yankees clearly have postseason aspirations as well. New York, while in the midst of a skid, is still tied for the best record in the American League at 71-40. Meanwhile, Seattle is positioned in the second Wild Card spot at 60-52, very much in play for postseason ball.

Rodriguez and Judge’s clubs have clashed five times in August, with the Yankees holding a 3-2 edge in the games thus far. If the games have been any indication, a postseason series between the two would be an exciting one.

Julio Rodriguez clearly wants that to happen. As good as Aaron Judge’s Yankees looked earlier in the season, the Mariners rookie isn’t backing down from the challenge.