Julio Rodriguez must clear this 1 hurdle before Mariners rookie can return from injury

Seattle Mariners stud rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez is currently on the 10-day injured list due to a right-hand issue, but he appears to be close to returning to action, per Daniel Kramer:

“Julio Rodríguez’s right wrist is still “feeling it a little bit on the vibration” when swinging in the cage, per Scott Servais, but the Mariners aren’t yet ruling out a return on Wednesday. They want to see how he responds after more swings today.”

Mariners manager Scott Servais also hinted at a little bit of optimism that Julio Rodriguez might be able to make his anticipated return on Thursday in the last leg of a three-game set at home against the New York Yankees, via Marly Rivera of ESPN.

Scott Servais with full #Mariners IL update, including how today may be crucial for Julio Rodríguez in terms of whether he’ll be activated to play against the #Yankees on Wednesday. Servais said he hopes he can have @JRODshow44 in the lineup vs lefty @Cortes_1210 pic.twitter.com/HG9mTzaj6h — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) August 8, 2022

Julio Rodriguez hurt his hand during a 5-4 victory on Jul. 4 over the Houston Astros at home. In that game, Rodriguez was hit in the hand by a pitch during the top of the eighth inning of that contest but was able to stay on the field until the end of the frame. He would be taken out of the game in the ninth.

The 21-year-old Julio Rodriguez has been quite an asset for the Mariners in his very first year in the big leagues. Before landing on the injured list, he had a scintillating performance at the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby that made his star shine even brighter in front of a national audience.

So far this season, Julio Rodriguez is batting .271/.334/.482 with 18 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases for the Mariners, who are in the thick of a wild-card race in the American League.