Make that three for the Seattle Mariners. With Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan landing on the injured list, Mariners hurler George Kirby gets the call to be an injury replacement for the American League roster at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. Outfielder Julio Rodriguez is also now part of the AL squad as an injury replacement for Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez.

Two more stars repping the squad at home 🤩@gkirb98 and @JRODshow44 have been named to the AL All-Star roster! #SeaUsRise ⭐️ https://t.co/XZ0JWMnWGC pic.twitter.com/eZxMwDCMlG — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 4, 2023

Kirby and Julio Rodriguez join Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo to form a three-man Seattle crew at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, which will take place at their home field, the T-Mobile Park, on July 11.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kirby has a 7-7 record and a 3.21 ERA along with a 1.04 WHIP through his first 16 starts in the 2023 MLB regular season. He surely got people's attention in his last start, which perhaps even played a big role in his selection to the All-Star Game. Against the Rays last Saturday, Kirby gave up just two earned runs on two hits with seven strikeouts in an 8-3 victory at home. He is 5-2 with a 3.10 ERA in eight home starts this year, thus far.

Julio, Rodriguez, meanwhile, is appearing in his second All-Star Game. He was also an All-Star in his rookie year in the big leagues in 2022. Rodriguez is hitting .248/.310/.414 with 13 home runs, 47 RBIs, 27 walks, and 20 stolen bases through 82 games this season. While he's currently not on pace to have as much success this season as he had in 2022 when he batted .284/.345/.509 and posted a 146 OPS+, Rodriguez is still one of the brightest young stars not just in Seattle but in the entire MLB.