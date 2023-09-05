Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is already busy rewriting baseball's record books in just his second season.

Rodriguez became the first player in MLB history to record 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in each of his first two years in the majors, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Julio Rodríguez is the first player in MLB history to have 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in each of his first two seasons. pic.twitter.com/nB9nT9L2eY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 4, 2023

Julio Rodriguez pulled off the impressive feat when he hit a 411-ft home run to right center field in the top of the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. Rodriguez's dinger put the Mariners on the board. Unfortunately, Seattle lost to Cincinnati, 6-3.

The loss dropped the Mariners' win-loss record to 77-60. They are currently tied for first place in the AL West division with the Texas Rangers (78-61). The defending World Series champions Houston Astros are just a game back with a 76-61 win-loss record.

Rodriguez's penchant for hitting the long ball and stealing bases has reached legendary proportions this early in his young MLB career. His 14 hits and five stolen bases over a four-game span two weeks ago was the league's first since 1900.

Julio Rodriguez added to his growing legend just one week later. Rodriguez reached the 50 home run mark for his career in a 15-2 rout of the Kansas City Royals on August 27. Remarkably, his pace was faster than Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.'s. At the rate Rodriguez is going, he's going to become one of the best outfielders in Mariners franchise history along with Griffey and Ichiro Suzuki.

In the bigger scheme of things, a healthy Julio Rodriguez spells trouble for the rest of the AL West. If he keeps up this pace, Seattle could win its first division pennant since 2001.