The Seattle Mariners may have just won against the Houston Astros, but the outing wasn't one to smile about. During the top of the sixth, outfielder Julio Rodriguez had to exit the game after colliding with the T-Mobile Park stadium wall.

It all happened when Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez batted a fly ball at center field. As the ball was going straight down, it looked to be headed toward the wall that barred front row spectators. In hopes of obtaining a catch, Rodriguez ran full speed into the wall. The ball initially found his glove, but the sudden jolt of the collision caused him to lose control and lie on the ground in pain.

Rodriguez eventually left the game with the help of a trainer. As for his team, the Mariners were able to carve out a 6-4 win over Houston, ending a five-game losing streak that started during their previous series against the Los Angeles Angels.

More to follow*