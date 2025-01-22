One of the greatest players in Seattle Mariners history has officially punched his ticket to Cooperstown. Following a near-unanimous vote, Ichiro Suzuki has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

With a career that traveled over 19 years, apart of three different clubs, Suzuki is one of the most transcendent figures that baseball has ever seen. One of his former teammates in Seattle, Ken Griffey Jr., who earned his official induction in July 2016, surprised him during Tuesday's live interview on MLB Network.

“Congratulations, Ichiro,” Griffey said. “Truly deserved. I am happy. I can tell you my wife was running around when she found out that you got the call. It is an honor. I can't wait to see you. Just one thing, you're bringing the Sake because that's what rookies have to do. You are now a rookie for the first time in 25 years. So I expect a nice bottle of Sake for the both of us.”

Griffey and Ichiro spent a brief time together as teammates from 2009 to 2010, but it's obvious that they have a lasting friendship – now as co-Hall of Famers.

Ichiro Suzuki becomes first Japanese player in HOF

Not only is Ichiro the first Japanese-born player to achieve this honor, he's also the first Japanese position player to appear in an MLB game, according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.

“As a baseball player, this is the highest honor you can achieve,” Ichiro said Tuesday on MLB Network’s broadcast, via his longtime interpreter Allen Turner.

He leads the Mariners in all-time hits with 3,089.