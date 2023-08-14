Marco Gonzales, who last pitched for the Seattle Mariners on May 28, will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a nerve in his left forearm, according to Ryan Divish. Gonzales will have the surgery on Aug. 22 and should be ready for spring training next February.

Gonzales, 31, tossed 50 innings across 10 starts this season for the Mariners. He finishes the year with a 4-1 record but a brutal 5.22 ERA. He recorded 34 strikeouts compared to 18 walks. The Mariners were 7-3 in games Gonzales started this season.

Drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013, Gonzales quickly moved up the minor league ranks and made his MLB debut just over a year after he was drafted. He was traded to the Mariners in 2017 and has been a decent left-handed starter for them over the years. He has a 4.08 ERA with the Mariners in 151 games (148 starts).

Next season will be a crucial one for Gonzales as he enters the final year of his contract, though the Mariners have a club option to extend the deal through 2025. A full offseason of rehab and recovery should set him up nicely to be ready and 100% for the 2024 season.

The Mariners' pitching staff has endured without Marco Gonzales, posting the best team ERA in the league entering Monday's action. Seattle's starting rotation has a 3.81 ERA, the fifth-best of any rotation in the MLB.

Seattle finds itself in the thick of the American League playoff race, sitting a game and a half out of the final wild card spot as of right now. Though it's not the biggest of blows, they'll have to try to make a return to the postseason without one of their longest-tenured arms.