In a significant update regarding the Seattle Mariners’ offseason strategy, General Manager Jerry Dipoto has made it clear that dismantling their impressive pitching rotation is not on the agenda.

Speaking to the media before the game, Dipoto emphasized, “Trading pitchers from their rotation would be Plan Z. We have no intention of doing that,” according to Ryan Divish on X.

This declaration comes as the Mariners' pitching staff concludes the season with the lowest ERA across Major League Baseball, a testament to their dominance on the mound. The rotation, featuring Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller, and Bryan Woo, has been pivotal in maintaining competitive edge, with each member posting ERAs under 3.70 and WHIPs below 1.20.

Mariners will need to seek offensive help this offseason

Their collective prowess has been particularly noticeable at their pitcher-friendly home park, supported by solid strikeout-to-walk ratios.

Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert have been standout performers, with Castillo achieving a 3.64 ERA across 175.1 innings and Gilbert notching a 3.33 ERA over 203 innings. Kirby, Miller, and Woo have also contributed significantly, proving crucial in games throughout the season.

However, despite this pitching success, Seattle’s offense lagged considerably, ranking among the bottom ten teams in runs scored and leading the league in strikeouts.

The offensive struggle was highlighted by Julio Rodríguez, who, despite entering the 2024 season as one of baseball’s brightest stars, ended up merely striving to hit league-average marks. Rodríguez’s decline in performance was marked by reduced exit velocity and barrel rates, resulting in fewer extra-base hits. His season was further hampered by an ankle injury, although he showed signs of recovery with a strong performance in September.

Additionally, other players such as J.P. Crawford and Ty France faced significant downturns. France's difficulties led to him being placed on waivers by late July, and Jorge Polanco, despite his effective tenure with Minnesota, experienced the worst season of his career after being acquired in a January trade.

Looking ahead, the Mariners face a crucial offseason where the focus will undoubtedly be on bolstering their offensive lineup to complement their strong pitching staff. The goal will be to transform the roster into a more balanced team capable of competing at the highest levels without the need to sacrifice their pitching talent.

As the Mariners prepare for the upcoming season, retaining their key pitchers while enhancing their offensive capabilities will be essential in their quest for a more successful campaign.

Dipoto’s firm stance on keeping the rotation intact signals a strategic approach to the offseason, aiming to build around the team’s existing strengths rather than dismantling its core.