Scott Servais’ bold guarantee as Mariners sit on edge of breaking historic MLB playoff droughtThe Seattle Mariners are on the brink of breaking their two-decade long MLB playoff drought. After walking off the Texas Rangers on Thursday, the team needs only one more win to clinch a Wild Card spot. With seven games left, Seattle has multiple chances to end one of the most tragic streaks in US sports.

Ahead of their home game against the Oakland Athletics, Mariners manager Scott Servais made a bold declaration. Given how brutal this streak has been for the city and the team, you can understand why emotions were running high for Servais. Here’s what he had to say. (via MLB.com)

“We will end the drought tomorrow,” Servais said. “We’re going to and it’s a beautiful thing, then it’s on to the next goal, and this team has got a lot of high goals.”

The Mariners’ MLB playoff drought has been one of the most tragic stories in baseball history. Despite having many stars in the team, Seattle seemingly was cursed to never even sniff the postseason. Every year, they would languish at the bottom of the division; a playoff berth seemed near-impossible.

This season, though, the Mariners look like a team on a mission. Led by star rookie Julio Rodriguez, Seattle marched their way to the playoff race. Contributions from every man in the lineup have led them to this moment, one that could be celebrated in front of a fanbase dying to see their team succeed.

Seattle’s final seven games give them more hope that they can claim a playoff spot. The Mariners will face the struggling Athletics in a four-game home series. Then, their final series will be a three-game home stand against another struggling team in the Detroit Tigers. If Seattle pulls this off, expect a massive celebration at T-Mobile Park.