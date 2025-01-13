Compared to their competitors around the AL West, the Seattle Mariners have had an extremely quiet offseason. However, the Mariners did bolster their infield with a respected veteran in free agency.

Seattle signed Donovan Solano to a one-year major league contract, the team announced. He will make $3.5 million with another $1 million available in performance bonuses, via Robert Murray of FanSided.

Solano spent the 2024 campaign with the San Diego Padres, appearing in 96 games. He hit .286 with eight home runs, 35 RBI and two stolen bases. Over his entire 11-year MLB career, Solano has hit .279 with 40 home runs, 279 and 15 stolen bases.

While his stats don't jump off the page, the righty would've ranked second on the 2024 in batting average amongst players with 100+ plate appearances. Furthermore, the consistency he brings to the plate should be an overall boon for the lineup.

But Solano's best tool may not come inside the batter's box. While most of his major league games have come at second base, he has ample experience playing every position in the infield. Furthermore, he's even played 20 games in the outfield. The Mariners will be able to mix and match where Solano fits in the lineup depending on what is needed on a given day.

While he's a sensible veteran addition, Donovan Solano won't suddenly turn Seattle into world beaters. But the Mariners certainly know they have to keep adding if they want to make real noise. They've been connected to high-profile trades and free agents, but thus far they've been unable to make a splash.

Perhaps their Solano deal is a turning of the tides for Seattle. Most of the major free agents are now off the table. With money to spend, perhaps the Mariners decide to go on a spree and prove they are serious in 2025.

Or, Solano could just be a one-off signing that makes the Mariners better overall. If it gets them into the playoffs, Seattle will take either option.