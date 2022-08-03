Mariners light up Gerrit Cole with slugging feat not seen in 20 years

The Seattle Mariners are welcoming new addition Luis Castillo to the team with a monster performance. On the road against Gerrit Cole, they are outclassing the New York Yankees. They posted six runs in the first inning thanks to three home runs.

Cole allowed a single to Adam Frazier and a walk to Jesse Winker before Eugenio Suarez blasted a three-run home run. Carlos Santana hit a homer, J.P. Crawford hit a single and then (after a Kyle Lewis strikeout) Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run shot to put the Mariners up 6-0 on the Yankees’ home turf.

Not since 2022 have the Mariners hit three home runs in the first inning. Bringing the heat in Castillo’s first start (and doing so with Julio Rodriguez sidelined) for the M’s was a great way to introduce him.

The @Mariners have hit 3+ home runs in the 1st inning (Eugenio Suárez, Carlos Santana, Jarred Kelenic) for the first time since May 2, 2002 when Bret Boone & Mike Cameron hit back-to-back HR twice in the 1st at the White Sox. — Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) August 3, 2022

Though four innings against one of the best hitting teams in baseball (albeit, without Aaron Judge), Castillo allowed just one run, three hits and one walk while collecting five strikeouts. Cole, meanwhile, bounced back from his awful start to post five strikeouts through four total innings.

The Mariners are in possession of a Wild Card spot and made trades for Castillo, Santana, Jake Lamb, Curt Casali and Matthew Boyd to bolster the roster. Castillo will be the biggest piece, as he fortifies their strong pitching rotation by giving them a bonafide ace on the mound. As their playoff drought surpasses two decades, they are doing everything they can to finally get back.