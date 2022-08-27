Mariners to give Ichiro ultimate honor following Julio Rodriguez extension

The 2022 season has been a tremendous campaign for the Seattle Mariners. The ball club is talented and are looking to snap their 20-plus year MLB playoff drought. They officially announced a massive Julio Rodriguez contract extension on Friday. And Seattle is now set to induct the great Ichiro Suzuki into the Mariners Hall of Fame, per MLB.com.

Ichiro is a Mariners legend in every sense of the word. He featured a unique approach at the plate which made him one of the greatest hitters in franchise history. He hit over .300 for his career with 3,089 total MLB hits. Ichiro spent 14 years with the Mariners and made 10 All-Star teams. He won MVP and Rookie of the Year in 2001 after hitting .350 and stealing 56 bases. In 2004, Ichiro hit a career best and league leading .372. He led MLB in hits on 7 separate occasions.

Despite his greatness, Ichiro stayed humble when discussing the honor of being inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame.

“There was never a point in my career that I could have said that this was going to happen, so I’m definitely grateful,” he said via translator.

Ichiro is set to join other Mariners all-time greats such as Ken Griffey Jr, Randy Johnson, and Edgar Martinez. He shared his thoughts on Ken Griffey Jr as well.

“It is really unbelievable,” Ichiro said. “I mean, I just can’t believe it. I saw Junior today and man what a star he is.”

The induction ceremony will take place on Saturday ahead of the Mariners game against the Cleveland Guardians.